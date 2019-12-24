Bakers, engineers create entire Gingerbread City

A sweet winter wonderland is attracting visitors from around the world. Here's a tour of a city built out of gingerbread.

It's a vast city not made out of brick and mortar but sugar and spice.

Gingerbread City is on display at Somerset House in London.

"They've done a lot of work! And they've thought really hard about it," said Paul Notaras, a visitor from Los Angeles.

Reporter: Does this compare to the gingerbread that mum makes at home?

Emerson Hodgkin/Visitor from Ottawa: I don't want to hurt any feelings but, nope, not at all.

Architects and engineers showed off their baking skills. There's even a mini British House of Parliament.

"This is the first time I've actually baked gingerbread," laughed Elliot Bishop of the Building Design Partnership. "It took a team of about 15 people to do two months of work on it. The actual baking took about two weeks."

The 104 structures aren't just made out of gingerbread and candy. There is glue involved, to keep them all from falling apart. Despite the glue, the crunchy creations are still enticing some visitors to try to take a nibble.

"There are a few people who have stuck their tongues out toward the end. We have a few sacrificial pieces but other than that, we've been OK," said Melissa Woolford, the director of the Museum of Architecture.

When the exhibition is over, the gingerbread gets composted and the non-edible parts are recycled.

Next year, you don't have to go that far to see Gingerbread City. It will be coming to New York in time for Thanksgiving.