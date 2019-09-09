Bakersfield man pleads not guilty to attempted murder using his car

Police say a head-on crash in Bakersfield Sunday afternoon was intentional and the driver is now charged with attempted murder of two family members.

Authorities say the crash shut down Route 36 for several hours was caused when Jeffrey Cota, 53, used his car as a weapon and hit an oncoming car with his wife and stepson inside.

The Bakersfield man pleaded not guilty Monday to the attempted murder charge. Franklin County Deputy State's Attorney Deborah Celis described the scene in court Monday. "The defendant sped up behind Mr. Demags and eventually side-swiped the vehicle causing the first crash and assault. And then later after side-swiping Mr. Demags vehicle, the defendant turned his vehicle around and came at Mr. Demags vehicle head-on," she said.

Police say the stepson ran from the scene, fearing for his life after he saw bullets around Cota's car. A prior court condition included that Cota was not allowed to have any ammunition or be around the stepson's vehicle.

It's still unclear what motivated the attack. Cota remains in custody.

