Balancing transparency and taxpayer dollars on public records

The Vermont Supreme Court recently ruled that public officials can't charge citizens for viewing documents during a public records request. But as our Calvin Cutler reports, that could have broader implications for transparency in government.

The case was about a man who wanted to see police body camera footage. The high court ruled that police couldn't charge him simply for viewing it. Those charges could only apply if they gave him a copy of the video.

Now, the question is: When public record requests sometimes take extensive time and resources, how do government agencies balance the public's right to know and the effective use of taxpayer dollars?

Two years ago, a Burlington man saw police respond to a fight at Roosevelt Park in the city's Old North End. He later wanted to see police body camera footage but police argued that since there were kids in the video, sections would have to be redacted and they'd have to charge him hundreds of dollars for time spent editing.

The case made it to the state Supreme Court where, in a split decision, the justices ruled that "inspecting" public records isn't the same as copying them. The court ruling says people don't have to pay for charges like redactions from the Burlington police if they're just "viewing" the public records.

"It's foundational to a democratic system that the people can hold those who work on their behalf to account, transparency is a fundamental tenet of democracy," said Lia Ernst, an ACLU staff attorney.

But if the public wants to take the requested document home, then they have to pay.

City and state employees often bear the brunt of public record requests with the time spent researching, compiling and redacting records.

Charity Clark is the chief of staff for the Vermont attorney general. She says time and resources can add up when digging for public records.

"With our office, a lot of the time is with redactions. Because we're a law office, we have ongoing litigation, we have criminal matters, we have attorney-client privilege, work product, all of those kinds of things. That does tend to be time-consuming," Clark explained.

And Clark says the law mandates her office must respond to record requests within three days.

Whether it's the Burlington police editing video or the attorney general's office redacting names, time is money. So how do we balance the public transparency and the effective use of taxpayer dollars?

The court ruling says it's up to the Legislature to make public policy decisions.

"Our Legislature has made the determination that government accountability can't be shielded behind a paywall and that the right to inspect records and hold our government to account doesn't depend on having a thick wallet," Ernst said.

Also during the case, the secretary of state came out in support of the ACLU.

There could several legislative remedies to the situation, like instituting fees. But lawmakers say that we'd need to hear a lot of testimony before the Legislature even thinks of addressing it in the upcoming session.