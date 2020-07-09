Bald eagle population on track to getting off Vt. endangered species list

Vermont Fish & Wildlife says the region's bald eagle population continues to grow.

Right now the bald eagle is still on the state's endangered species list, but biologists say that could change in the near future thanks to new nests like one at the Little Otter Creek Wildlife Management Area in Ferrisburgh. The nest, which can be seen from the road, has two young eagles around six weeks-old.

"We have a threshold where if there are enough pairs and they produce enough young for five years in a row, then we can remove them from the endangered species list. And this year will be number five, if they do well enough we'll meet that goal," said the department's Doug Morin. "Our threshold to remove them entirely from the state's endangered species list is 28 pairs producing 28 fledglings, so right now we are monitoring 36 nests, so we are well above that."

Eagles are most common in the Champlain and Connecticut River Valleys. If the eagle population has a successful year and is removed from the endangered list, they are still protected at the federal level.

