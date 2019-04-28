Balloon ban proposed for NY and NH

Some states in our region are looking to knock the air out of festive balloon launches.

Environmental groups want to end the tradition that could hurt the environment and threaten wildlife. Helium-filled balloons can travel for hundreds of miles before returning to earth. Fishermen haul them up in nets. Hikers find them on remote trails. They also harm birds and marine life. Bills to limit the intentional release of large numbers of balloons are being aired in legislatures in Massachusetts -- New Hampshire and New York.