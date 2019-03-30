Bank robber caught on camera arrested

Police have tracked down a man accused of robbing a bank in St. Albans.

Police say 38-year-old Gregory Moody Jr. of Colchester has been arrested for a bank robbery that happened March 22 just before 5:30 p.m. Police say the man walked into TD Bank on North Main Street and demanded money. They say no weapon was shown or used. He took an unknown amount of currency and then ran off.

Moody is also charged in connection to a second bank robbery that occurred in South Burlington on March 28.

Moody is being held on $10,000 bail.