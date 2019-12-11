Bank robber strikes for 2nd time in 2 days

Police believe a robber who hit a bank in South Burlington on Wednesday robbed another area bank the day before.

The bandit robbed the Community Bank on Shelburne Road Wednesday.

And police suspect he is the same man who held up the People's United Bank in downtown Burlington on Tuesday.

"There's similarities, both in the MO and the characteristics of the suspects that lend us to believe that there could be one actor in these cases and we will be communicating with BPD on that," South Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.