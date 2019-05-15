Bank wants Hermitage auction this summer

A bank that foreclosed on a Vermont ski club wants to hold an auction of the properties this summer.

Berkshire Bank foreclosed on Hermitage Club properties including a private ski resort at Haystack Mountain, a golf course, several inns and townhouses more than ago after the group defaulted on loans.

Elizabeth Glynn, an attorney for the bank, said her goal is to have a sale in August, which she said would be "good" for creditors and the region.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports that questions about a vendor's property and club members' ownership in a chairlift need to be answered before a judge can issue an order to start the process.

The judge on Tuesday ordered the parties to enter mediation within the next month and a half.

