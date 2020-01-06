Banker appointed to vacant seat in Vermont House

A career banker and securities expert has been appointed to a vacant seat in the Vermont House of Representatives.

The appointment of Peter Reed, an independent, was announced Monday by the office of Republican Gov. Phil Scott.

Reed will replace former independent Rep. Ben Jickling, who resigned in August.

Reed has lived in Braintree since 2014, following a 35-year career in banking and securities in Puerto Rico, Chicago, New York and Connecticut. From 2015 to 2019, he managed the Randolph and Bethel branches of Northfield Savings Bank.

Scott says Reed understands the importance of economic development and growing the state's economy.

The 2020 Vermont Legislature convenes on Tuesday.

