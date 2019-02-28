Bargaining session for UVM Medical Center, technical professionals

Technical professionals at the University of Vermont Medical Center will sit down Thursday for another contract negotiation with the hospital.

The union representing technical professionals is asking for a $15 dollar an hour minimum wage by the end of the year, and then a 4 percent pay increase in the second year of the contract.

The hospital says base pay will reach $15 per hour in 2020. For technical professionals, the hospital has offered a minimum 9 percent pay increase over a 3-year contract.

There is another bargaining session planned for Friday, as well.

If a deal isn't reached, there will be a picket March 7.