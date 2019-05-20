Barking dog alerts Upper Valley family to burning home

It was a close call for a Claremont, New Hampshire, family whose home was seriously damaged by fire Sunday, and the family dog may have ended up saving the day.

Nala is a young German shepherd with a loud bark, and it's safe to say her family would not have it any other way. Chuck Jones got an unexpected call from his son, Nala's owner, late Sunday night.

"He said that Nala was the one who woke him up, just barking like crazy," Jones said.

His son was on the way to the hospital with his girlfriend to be treated for smoke inhalation after they narrowly escaped the fire at their Claremont home.

"A few more minutes and who knows what would have happened -- just don't want to think about that" Jones said.

The call came in around 11 p.m. Sunday night. Multiple departments responded to the Chestnut Street home and firefighters say the blaze was spreading fast.

"Significant fire on the back of the building going into the first floor of the structure, said Claremont Police Chief Bryan Burr.

The home did not have working smoke detectors but everyone inside was able to make it out, including the couple's seven-year-old son, who was not injured.

"Early notification of a fire is through smoke alarms -- working smoke alarms -- and everyone should have them," Chief Burr said.

Jones says thankfully Nala was there to sound the alarm instead. "I think if it wasn't for her, we might be burying our kids instead of them just being in the hospital and going to be ok in a few days," he said.

Reporter Adam Sullivan: Thank God for Nala?

Chuck Jones: Thank God for Nala, yes.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation however officials say it does not appear suspicious.