Barn and home destroyed in northern New Hampshire fire

A big, early morning fire in northern New Hampshire burned through a barn, house and pickup truck.

Courtesy: Colebrook Chronicle

The Colebrook Fire Chief says the fire started in a barn around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning in Stewartstown. He says the propane tank ignited and spread the fire to the house.

We're told the home owner heard a loud explosion when the tank blew and was able to get everyone out safely. There were no injuries reported.

Crews say the wind made it tough to fight, plus they say it was 8 miles out of town. They say they pumped water from a nearby pond and the scene was cleared around 6:30 a.m.

The house is next to the historic North Hill Church, but luckily it was not touched by the flames.

This video you see above comes from the Colebrook Chronicle.