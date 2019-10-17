Barnet to study regional fire protection

A Vermont community is going to join a study of whether regionalizing emergency services could be a benefit.

The Caledonian Record reports the Barnet select board agreed to the suggestion by the town's fire and rescue chief, who told officials such a study could determine if regionalization could help alleviate a shortage of volunteers.

Chief Ronald Morse says the smaller towns around St. Johnsbury are all scrambling to keep enough trained volunteers.

The larger community of St. Johnsbury, which is seeking the grant to study regionalization, is also scrambling to help cover the region.

St. Johnsbury Town Manager Chad Whitehead says the grant being sought by St. Johnsbury with assistance from the Northeastern Vermont Development Association has been joined by a handful of other communities.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

