Barre City Council to consider upgrades to arena

The B.O.R. Arena in Barre wants to upgrade its 45-year-old refrigeration system but money could stand in the way.

The arena's chiller barrel was installed before the arena opened in 1974.

A replacement will be expensive. It will be $45,000 to remove the existing chiller. A new barrel will cost an extra $75,000.

"And then I guess some people are trying to do a GoFundMe on Facebook. I spoke to a local businessman this morning who flagged me down and said we'll do whatever we can to help raise money through the community," said Jeff Bergeron, the director of buildings and grounds.

The project and other needed work will come out to a total of about $120,000.

The Barre City Council is meeting tonight at 7 p.m. to discuss the project and how to fund it.