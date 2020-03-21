Barre Hannaford closes temporarily after employee "may" have COVID-19

Many of you reached out about the Hannaford in Barre closing today. WCAX News reached out to communications manager, Ericka Dodge, and got this statement.

"In an abundance of caution, we have temporarily closed the Barre Hannaford for a deep and thorough cleaning because we have learned that an associate may have tested positive for COVID-19, or coronavirus. This deep cleaning is in addition to our ongoing, rigorous sanitary practices. For privacy reasons, we cannot provide information about the associate. We plan to reopen at our normal time tomorrow morning and apologize for any inconvenience."

We are working to gather more details now.

