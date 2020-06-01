Barre Opera House calls off 2020 season

The curtain has closed on the Barre Opera House for the rest of the 2020 season. Rather than face the uncertainty of booking live performances during a pandemic, organizers have opted to focus on planning and restoration of the historical Barre building.

"It's a vital downtown economic driver," said City Manager Steve Mackenzie. He says the opera house brings a lot of business to the stores in the downtown area, especially when a big show is happening. "In the evenings when they have concerts or shows, the restaurants are booked. It's hard for people to get in and out in time to make the shows."

Local businesses agree the Opera House brings customers into their stores. "The Opera House puts on a lot of really great shows -- Through my, the fact that I'm friends with people in City Hall and friends with people in the Opera House -- I really kind of felt like these were the people that I'd want to be closer to business wise," said Tim Boltin with Delicate Decadence.

But Opera House director Dan Casey says it makes more sense to keep the institution closed and focus on capitol fundraising and improvements rather than opening with limitations due to the pandemic. "We determined that it made more sense to actually close the theater down for the remainder of 2020," he said.

The Opera House won't be empty though because they're planning on making improvements in this off time. "Our orchestral level seating goes back to 1982 when the theater first reopened. The last time the theater was painted was 1982. Some of the rigging goes back much further than that. Those are going to be the three pieces of the capitol campaign that we're going to be focusing on," Casey said.

The Opera House hopes to finish their $1 million capital campaign before next year and have those improvements completed as well. City officials and local businesses say they eagerly await the reopening next year.

