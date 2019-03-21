Barre Police arrest hammer-wielding bank robber

Barre Police have arrested a man they say robbed a bank with a hammer.

It happened just before 11 a.m. Thursday at the South Main Street branch of the Northfield Savings Bank. Police say Kevin Ackly, 28, of Barre Town, showed a hammer and demanded money with a note.

Police found him after car went off the road near Batcheleder Street and Cedar Street in Barre City. They also recovered the cash.

"Officers kept looking because he had said the cash was out on the side of the road. It wasn't there, we couldn't find it. They kept looking in the car and they found it stuffed behind the radio," said Barre Police Chief Tim Bombardier.

Police say Ackly is on probation for domestic assault, violation of an abuse prevention order, and negligent operation. He also has pending charges in Lamoille County for petty larceny and a violation of conditions of release.