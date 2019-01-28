Progress report for Barre Sharps Program

The Barre City Fire Department launched the Sharps Pilot Program last year with a goal of safely collecting needles and syringes so they are not being left in public places around the city.

They have 17 disposal units in and around the city of Barre and since these have been installed, officials have seen a significant decrease in dirty needles in public places.

In fact, since this program has been rolled out, we're told they have collected about 127,000 sharps, which equals about 253 gallons.

Officials say dirty needles are a problem other communities can also clean up and are not just about drug use.

"There are people who need to self inject as a course of treatment and their health, either for themselves or for a loved one or for a pet and there have just been a lack of options for safe sharps disposals," said Joan Marie Misek of the Vermont Department of Health.

Barre officials say they are excited about these numbers because it shows they are making a difference in cleaning up the city.

The Greater Barre Safe Sharps Alliance conducted a survey before they rolled out the program. The survey found 70 percent of people didn't know how to properly dispose of sharps and now that number has significantly decreased.

Another number that makes Barre officials happy is the number of complaints about dirty needles in public areas has decreased by 93 percent.

"I think it works here, I think it can work across the state. One of the things we are pushing on this is co-locating the sharps kiosks with the pill take back," said Deputy Chief Joseph Aldsworth from the Barre City Fire Department.

Deputy Chief Joseph Aldsworth says the success of the program in Barre has made it a blueprint for other communities around the state.

He says this has really been a team effort involving many agencies in and around Barre.

Starting at 10 a.m. Monday in the McFarland State building there will be a presentation and discussion where they will go over the progress they have seen.