Barre Town man charged with embezzling funds from firefighting group

A Barre Town man faces charges of embezzling funds from a group that raises money for local firefighters.

Police say Kevin Otis, 39, was the treasurer of East Barre Hose Firefighters, an organization that raises money for the the Barre Town Firefighters' Association.

Police tell WCAX Otis improperly withdrew under $1,000 for personal purchases using ATM withdrawals.

They say the funds have been returned and that they had no relation to the "52 gun raffle," the major fundraiser to support Barre area firefighters.

Otis was cited by police and is due in court in December.

