Barre Town recognizes road crew for recovering cash

Barre Town is recognizing two members of its road crew for helping to reunite a woman with a bag containing cash and uncashed checks she apparently left on the top of her car when she drove off.

The Times Argus reports public works employees Zach LaPerle and Dominic Bilodeau noticed a small bag on the side of the road earlier this month when they were picking up bags of debris left over from Green Up Day.

Rather than dispose of the bag, they checked and saw it wasn't trash. They asked someone who lived on the street and found the rightful owner.

Town Manager Carl Rogers told the select board last week LaPerle and Bilodeau deserved to be recognized for their actions.

