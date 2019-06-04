Barre Town workers go extra mile to return bag of cash

Two Barre Town Public Works employees were picking up the trash from Green Up Day when they stumbled upon a bag that seemed different.

May 6, 2019 will go down as a special day for Zachariah LaPerle and Dominic Bilodeau. It was the Monday after Green Up Day as these two men were making their rounds picking up the trash collected from the day.

As they were making their second pass down Meadow Crest Lane, they noticed a bag in the bushes.

"I wasn't sure what it was and Zach saw it at the same time I did. He said, 'Let's just see what's going on with that,'" Bilodeau recalled.

"So, I stopped, got out and grabbed it. Like, 'Woah, there's something in here.' I opened it up and it was cash and checks," said LaPerle.

When they found the bag, they were both very surprised. "I was like, 'Oh my God,' I was like someone is going to come back here and look for this," said LaPerle.

LaPerle says there was more than $3,000 in the bag.

Both Bilodeau and LaPerle say they'd be lying if keeping the money didn't cross their minds, but it was a quick thought. "I was like, 'I would come back, if I got down to the bank. Oh great, maybe I left it at the house, and rip right back to the house,'" said LaPerle.

They were able to locate the rightful owner by looking at the name on the checks and asking neighbors to help locate the woman.

"You felt good inside," said Bilodeau.

"I don't like losing a dollar," said LaPerle.

Barre Town Manager Carl Rogers says this is Barre Town, where neighbors help neighbors.

"I was very proud of them for being conscientious in several ways," said Rogers.

He said this could have ended a lot lost worse had the two just thrown the bag away because that money would have been gone forever.