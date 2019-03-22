Barre couple due in court for alleged child sexual assault

Police say a Barre couple are due in court Friday on charges of sexually assaulting children.

It started Wednesday afternoon when police say they responded to a report of a domestic assault at a home on Bergeron Street.

Police say the victim reported multiple past assaults and got a temporary restraining order against Roland Withers, 35.

Acting on information that Withers also sexually assaulted the victim's minor children, police Thursday used a search warrant at another home and ended up arresting Withers on charges of aggravated domestic assault, and multiple counts of aggravated sexual assault.

On Friday, police said that Robin Benedict, 38, of Barre, had also been arrested Thursday in connection with the Withers case. She was charged with multiple sexual assaults on a child under the age of 10.

Both are due in court Friday.