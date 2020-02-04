Barre man accused of taking $10K from his place of work

He was hired to wash cars, but police say he was cleaning out his employer's cash bags. But in court, Justin Barcomb says he didn't do it.

The 27-year-old is accused of stealing $10,000 from a car wash in Stowe where he was assistant manager.

He pleaded not guilty to four felony charges, including grand larceny and embezzlement in court Monday.

Police say he told them he developed a crack cocaine habit which was costing him hundreds of dollars a day to maintain.

Barcomb was released on a series of conditions, including that he attend substance abuse counseling.