Barre man arrested for aggravated sexual assault of woman and children

A Barre man faces multiple charges after police say he assaulted a woman and sexually assaulted her children.

It started Wednesday afternoon when police say they responded to a report of a domestic assault at a home on Bergeron Street.

Police say the victim reported multiple past assaults and got a temporary restraining order against Roland Withers, 35.

Acting on information that Withers also sexually assaulted the victim's minor children, police Thursday used a search warrant at another home and ended up arresting Withers on charges of aggravated domestic assault, and multiple counts of aggravated sexual assault.

He's due in court Friday.