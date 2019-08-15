Barre man faces 8 counts of animal cruelty charges

A Barre man is facing eight counts of animal cruelty.

Police say earlier this month they responded to Williamstown for reports of dogs loose but found much more.

They say that a large dog was violently attacking a smaller dog that was dead.

Troopers then found seven more living dogs that looked to be living in unsanitary conditions without access to food or water.

They were sent to a vet where they found the dogs to be dehydrated and covered in urine and feces.

Police say Anthony Matarazzo was responsible for taking care of the dogs and will be in court later next month.