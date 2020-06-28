Barre man in jail after police pursuit ends in the woods

A Barre man spent the night in jail after leading State Police on a chase that ended in the woods.

Troopers responded to a home in Orange Friday night after complaints that a man was destroying property.

Police say 38 year old Kyle Green allegedly broke a window at the home and broke windows of a car sitting in the driveway before driving off.

Later in the night, Police tracked down Green, but he led them on a foot chase through the woods, which ended when K-9 units tracked him down.

Police say Green also may be involved with other offenses committed earlier in Barre City that day.

He’s charged with DUI #4, Attempting to Elude, Negligent Operation, Excessive Speed, Criminal DLS and Unlawful Mischief.

