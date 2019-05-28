Barre man pleads guilty to 2017 murder of girlfriend

A Barre man charged in the 2017 murder of his former girlfriend has reached a plea deal.

Randall Gebo, 62, was charged with first-degree murder and a host of other charges for the death of Cindy Cook, 59, in July 2017. He's accused of strangling her and dumping her body off the side of a road in Middlesex, then stealing her car and credit cards and fleeing the state. He was caught a few days later in Illinois.

Trial had been set to start this summer. But Tuesday in Washington County Criminal Court, Gebo pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated operation without owner's consent. He also pleaded no contest to animal cruelty.

Gebo's plea agreement calls for 20 to life in prison, all suspended except 17.5 years to serve. And he will have 35 years of supervision. Sentencing will be in June.

