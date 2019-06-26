Barre man to be sentenced for 2017 killing of girlfriend

A Barre man who admitted to killing his former girlfriend during a Fourth of July camping trip in 2017 will be sentenced Wednesday.

The 8:30 a.m. sentencing of Randal Gebo is running behind schedule after he refused to be transported from the Newport prison to Washington County Superior Court in Barre. The judge then ordered him to be transported.

He pleaded guilty in May to second-degree murder in the killing of his former girlfriend, Cindy Cook. Her body was later found off the side of the road in Middlesex. He was arrested in Illinois two weeks later with Cook's car.

Gebo's lawyer argued that the murder was not premeditated and took place while the couple were fighting and Gebo "lost control." Prosecutors said they weren't sure the evidence, including a lack of eyewitnesses, would convince a jury of first-degree murder.

The plea deal calls for 17.5 years behind bars and 35 years of probation. With credit for time already served, that means the 62-year-old Gebo will spend the next 15 years in jail.

