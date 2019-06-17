Barre mural highlights parts of state and city history

If you are driving on Summer Street in Barre, you might have noticed it's been upgraded to make it more appealing to the public. Organizers wanted to create an interactive mural that incorporated Vermont and Barre history.

It was a project that started out as an idea by a Barre citizen. Two years later, the Barre Summer Street mural is up.

Caroline Earle, a resident of 21 years, didn't like the way a dilapidated wall looked, so she took matters into her own hands. "It occurred to me this was dragging down the renaissance of Barre," said Earle.

She approached her Rotary club with a dream of putting up a mural that incorporated local history and they jumped on board with the idea. "We wanted it to reflect the four seasons of Vermont, not the fifth season -- mud season. We wanted a gorgeous bright vibrant mural that would engage people right from the get go visually," said Earle.

The entire project was a collaborative effort. Local artists donated their time and talents, local businesses gave materials and expertise, and others were there as moral support.

In the end, the mural cost $8,500. Earle says it was through fundraising and those volunteers that helped keep the price down.

One of those volunteers, John Landy, was the painting manager for the project. "The whole thing was about opportunity, opportunity to pitch in and make a difference," said Landy.

He says painting this mural took 647 hours but it was worth it to see the entire project go up. "I was standing down there and looking across that first row after it had been installed. That was the first time I realized how massive this project was," said Landy.

The mural includes various nods to Vermont and Barre history. Whether it's the "naked man statue," also known as Youth Triumphant, or the covered bridge, the creators say they want it to be interactive.

"My dream for this mural is that a child and his or her mother or father are walking along and they point to something in the mural and all of a sudden a story comes out and there is engagement between the child the parent and the mural," said Earle.

They said they did two things to protect the mural from vandalism. They made it a community project so the entire community would take pride in it. They also used a special kind of overcoat, so if it gets spray painted they can power wash it without ruining the mural.