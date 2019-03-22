Barre officials consider revising vacant building ordinance

Barre city councilors are considering revisions to a decade-old ordinance on vacant and blighted buildings that officials say hasn't worked.

The Times Argus reports owners of vacant properties could face a new fine of up to $500 for failing to register, maintain and inspect the sites.

The owners of vacant buildings would also have to provide proof of liability insurance of $500,000 in residential districts, $750,000 in mixed-use districts and $2 million in the urban center districts.

The draft revision of the ordinance includes an exemption for properties that are actively for sale, lease or rent.

The exemption would allow building owners to avoid biannual registration fees and semi-annual inspections.

The council is scheduled to review the proposal next week.

