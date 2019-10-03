Barre pedestrian walkway officially opens next month

A Barre pedestrian walkway five years in the making is set to open next month.

The walkway on Pearl Street used to be a one-way street but officials say it wasn't getting a lot of use. The new project is all part of the renaissance of Barre.

"A place where people will not only enjoy strolling through but they actually take a moment to savor the beauty," said Bill Ahearn, Barre's director of public works and engineering.

There are no straight lines in the design and the goal is for you to take your time and appreciate everything this walkway has to offer. "We have a remarkable statue that was carved by Sean Williams," said Ahearn.

Officials want to highlight art particularly from the granite industry by people and businesses of Barre. The $750,000 project is actually two projects in one, with more than 100 parking spaces. "It takes the heart of our downtown and it expands it, it connects it to other parts of the city," said Ahearn.

But he says it hasn't been all smooth sailing to get this project complete. "There was an underground oil tank that was not reported to us previously," said Ahearn. That added time and money to the project.

Mary Jane Magnan, the co-owner of Richard J Wobby Jewelers, says they're excited for the upgrades. She's lived here her entire life and this transformation of Barre brings back memories.

"I was here back in the day before the malls and the big box and all that and downtown is where you hung out and downtown is where you shop and I see all of that coming back again," Magnan said.

She says things like the pedestrian walkway are only enhancing the city.

And as a business owner she's doesn't get caught up in any bad Barre headlines. "I think the biggest thing to do is to concentrate on the positives especially in these past couple of years," said Magnan.

Because there were some delays they had to push back the opening day to November 1 and there will be a dedication on November 7th.