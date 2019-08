A Barton supermarket employee accused of stealing about $50,000 will be in court in October.

Police say a C & C employee named Kimberly Gosley stole thousands of dollars in gift cards over a period of two years.

They say after investigation, the 60-year-old stole $50,000 between 2017 and 2019.

She was arrested earlier this month and awaits her October 29 court date.