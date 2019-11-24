Barton woman accused of stealing vehicle wanted by police

Vermont State Police are looking for a woman accused of sealing a vehicle in Barton.

The vehicle was reported stolen on November 1st, from a home on Washington St. in Barton. The next day, the vehicle was recovered in Saint Albans with several items stolen from inside.

After an investigation, Police say Desiree Lopez, 21 is the woman who did it, but she has yet to be arrested. A warrant for her arrest is pending. Lopez faces charges of operating without owners consent and larceny.

Anyone with information to Lopez's whereabouts are encouraged

to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.