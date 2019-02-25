Baseball bat-wielding NY man charged with road rage

An Essex County, New York, man faces charges after what police are calling a road rage incident Sunday.

It happened in the town Jay around 5:30 p.m. Police say John Smith, 61, confronted a driver for speeding in front of his house on Route 9N.

They Smith threatened the driver with a wooden baseball bat and then chased him in his own car and tried to force him off the road.

Police eventually pulled him over, arresting him for menacing, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon, all misdemeanors.