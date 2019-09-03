Basics of Medicare prescription drug benefits

Enrollment for Medicare prescription drug benefits will begin in just over a month.And with it, comes the stress of understanding and dealing with all the options for you and your loved ones.

Open enrollment begins October 15th and runs through December 7th. In Vermont, agencies offer Medicare classes for those turning 65 or for those who just want to know more.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Ellen Gershun, a health insurance counselor from the Central Vermont Council on Aging about what seniors need to know.

Click here for more information from the Central Vermont Council on Aging.

Senior Hotline: 1-800-642-5119

