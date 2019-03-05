Battle against plastic straws Down Under

The battle against plastic straws is reaching new depths in Australia.

A new underwater craze dives deep in Sydney's harbor. Snorkelers, who call themselves "strawklers" are scouring the ocean floor for plastic straws.

Dozens of divers not only fish for straws but all types of plastics including bags, fishing lines, and anything that could harm sealife.

"We found an octopus holding straws in its tentacles and we actually had to pull them out, so that was a bit of a depressing tug of war," said Harriett Spark, the founder of Operation Straw.

Seaside restaurants are also doing their part, trading plastic straws for paper. It's part of a global drive to eliminate plastic waste. Last year Seattle became the first U.S. city to ban plastic straws and this year California is the first state to restrict their use. Cities around the world, including London, are now considering banning straws from restaurants.

Roughly 8 million tons of plastic enter oceans around the world every year. But on this day, there is a little less in Sydney with this treasure of trash.

"I found 23 today, which is not my record. My record is up in the sixties, but it was a pretty good hit," said Jac Marriott, a strawkler.

"It shows that you can make a difference by implementing change," said fellow strawkler Phil Nicotra.

The ultimate goal for environmentalists is to eliminate single-use plastic altogether, hoping that these divers will some day reach their final straw.

Experts say even if you're an avid recycler more than 79 percent of plastic ends up in landfills.