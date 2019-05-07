Battle over Burlington Telecom heads to Vermont's high court

The battle over Burlington Telecom is heading to the Vermont Supreme Court.

In March, the Burlington City Council approved the sale of Burlington Telecom to Schurz Communications.

A group of six Burlingtonians tried to convince state regulators to reject the deal because taxpayers are still owed money.

The Public Utility Commission signed off anyway.

So now the group is appealing that ruling to the state's highest court.

The group's lawyer says the sale is illegal because taxpayers cannot be saddled with the utility's debt.