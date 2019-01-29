Be careful of snowbanks on your winter drive

Driving in the winter can be tough when roads get slick. You'll want to make sure to pay special attention when you're around snowbanks.

South Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke said crashes easily happen, if you pull out in front of another driver, so you should try to be patient.

"If you're a little bit late, that's much better than being involved in a traffic crash," Burke said.

Snowbanks can really pile up over the course of a winter, making it dangerous for drivers to pull out onto busy streets.

Burke said you should stop at a stop sign. Then, you can pull forward to see the road and cars. He said sometimes drivers forget to watch for pedestrians.

"They forget about the crosswalk there and they forget about the pedestrian having a right of way in that crosswalk. And we get a lot of feedback from pedestrians," Burke said.

Residents can help fix the problem.

"We ask people, that if you maintain your own driveway, try to dig a path so you can see," Burke said.