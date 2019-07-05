Beachgoers talk safety as temperatures heat up

Burlington hit a high temperature for the year Thursday, a welcome change for some after a long winter and chilly spring. But health experts say enjoying the heat also comes with some warnings.

Beth McHugh says she showed up early to North Beach for the hottest day of the year, so she didn't have to worry about it being too hot for her three children. "It's really hot today, so we are hoping to get the kids to the beach to enjoy it while it's still cool before it gets too hot," she said.

She wasn't the only one on the beach early. Matthew James Johnson and his dog were ready to spend the day enjoying being on the Lake.

Both beachgoers had the same advice. "Stay in the shade if need be, that's where me and my dog are going to be most of the day," said Johnson.

"We just try to find shade, and just come out early before it gets too hot and just stay in the shade and do some dunks in the water," said McHugh.

Health experts agree. Theysay if you have to be outside, try to stay hydrated and avoid sugary or alcoholic beverages. And they also say make sure to wear sunscreen. They say to be aware of the symptoms of heat exhaustion -- headaches, weakness, cramping, and feeling faint or even nauseous.

For these beachgoers, the long weekend is all about enjoying the lake and summer weather while forgetting about that long winter. "Finally getting to get out here on the lake and just enjoy -- it is just amazing," said Johnson.

"We can finally be out here and get some fresh air, play outside in the sand and on the playground. It's like finally we can be outside without wearing our coats," said McHugh.

The owner of Ice Cream Bobs says the ideal temperature for selling ice cream is between 75 and 80 degrees. He says anything hotter than 80 and people aren't outside, which means they aren't buying ice cream.