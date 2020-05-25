Beaches closed in New Hampshire; coastal towns still in business

Beaches are still closed in New Hampshire. Governor Chris Sununu says beaches along the seacoast will be able to open starting June 1.

But even with closed beaches, coastal towns are still staying in business.

Hampton officials say this Memorial Day weekend has been much different for businesses and customers, but there are still plenty of families on the boardwalk taking in the ocean view and dining at the restaurants and shopping in the stores.

"We're all open. You can still walk along even though you can't have your feet in the sand, you can still walk along the boardwalk and still enjoy the salt air," said Traci Schaake, the general manager at the Boardwalk Café.

Local police say they had to move several groups that were violating the governor's order.

"We got cooperation as we come up to people and let them know that they're violating a governor's order and they exited the beach pretty quickly. Probably about 20-25 people we dealt with violating the governor's order," said Chief Richard Sawyer with Hampton Police.

Business owners are working with the state to comply with new guidelines to keep people safe as they welcome them back.

"As we progress through the opening that we do it well and we're not looking at a situation where we got to close it back down again nobody wants to see that," said Sawyer.

