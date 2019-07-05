Beachgoers beware: Driving danger on the sand

Millions of people will head to the beach this holiday weekend. And many states let drivers take their vehicles on some beaches. But recent incidents in Florida are forcing some communities to reconsider the tradition.

Security camera video captured the moment a Jeep Grand Cherokee drove over a sand dune and hit a sunbather on Amelia Island in Florida in May.

And she's not the only one. Weeks earlier, Amanda Gonzalez was lying a mile up the same beach when she, too, was run over by a different Jeep. Gonzalez wants vehicles off the beach.

"I felt a lotta pain. I sat up and I come nose to tire with a Jeep," Gonzalez said.

A third vehicle driving at night on the beach ran over a well-marked endangered sea turtle nest.

Nassau County, home to Amelia Island, charges $5 a day for visitors to take a vehicle on the beach.

"It's preposterous," lawyer John Phillips said.

Phillips has represented six women in the last seven years who were run over while sunbathing on Florida beaches. He says he's identified more than 40 other incidents in Florida alone.

"Letting pedestrian vehicles on a beach seems to be driven by almost antiquated yore," Phillips said. "And I mean, their grandfathers drove on the beach, so they're gonna drive on the beach."

At least a dozen states allow some form of beach driving. While deaths are uncommon, they have happened and accidents are not well-tracked.

The city of Fernandina Beach tightened its beach regulations and police now encourage sunbathers not to lie in the area open to vehicles. Local officials are weighing whether to make the beaches car-free. But that's controversial with residents and tourists like Linda Berry and her daughter who drove hours specifically to park on this stretch of sand.

"We came on here yesterday and straight to the beach and she had never drove on the beach," Berry said. "So that's nice."

Cars and people continue to share the beach in Amelia Island as both the county and city struggle with what to do to try to make the practice safer.