Beachgoers celebrate the start of summer

Dozens hit the beach in Burlington to ring in the start of summer.

At Leddy Beach Saturday afternoon, people were swimming, barbecuing, making sand castles and tanning.

Everyone we spoke to said they are thrilled the warm weather is back.

and said Saturday was all about getting some much needed sun after a long winter.

"We wanted to cool down after going on a good run this morning and just hang out and really enjoy the weather finally," said Kristina Valentine of Burlington.

Leddy Beach still has "Come, Play, Move On" signs up. The Parks Department put them up last month to encourage people to not stay too long at the beach, and avoid overcrowding during the coronavirus pandemic.