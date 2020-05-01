Beansie's Bus opens for the season in Burlington

It's a sign of the season-- Beansie's Bus opened up Friday in Burlington.

The big yellow bus has been serving up food in Burlington for 74 years!

Usually, they open up in April but coronavirus delayed this year's opening.

There are signs and reminders to social distance but the owner and customers are happy to have the Queen City institution open.

"The weather cooperated. People are excited to get out and get some food to go!" said Chris Corron of Beansie's Bus.

"With everything that has been going on, this is kind of nice. It's a little bit of normal in your life, you know," said Tiffany Parent of Winooski.

All the favorites are being served this year at the bus but new for social distancing you will order and pick up at different windows.

Beansie's parks at Battery Park near the Burlington Police Station.