Bear, cubs getting into garbage in Morrisville

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is asking residents of the Morrisville area to remove any food sources that might attract bears after a female bear with three cubs has repeatedly gotten into garbage containers and bird feeders in the village.

Residents are asked to remove bird feeders and secure garbage containers and not put them out until the morning that the garbage will be picked up.

Vermont State Game Warden Jeremy Schmid also advises residents to lock doors and shut downstairs windows at night.

Bear Project Leader Forrest Hammond says the department has had “success in other communities in getting a bear to change its behavior, but it takes everyone pulling together to remove the attractants for it to work.”

