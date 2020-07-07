Bear euthanized for raiding Adirondack High Peaks campsites

A black bear has been euthanized after it repeatedly raided backpackers' campsites in the Adirondack High Peaks.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation says the bear destroyed several unoccupied tents seeking food and aggressively approached forest rangers.

It was killed by DEC staff on Monday.

Wilderness campsites in the popular Lake Colden area in the High Peaks were temporarily closed on Sunday because of reports of the bear's activities.

A DEC spokesman tells the Adirondack Daily Enterprise that the bear approached two hikers in a lean-to last week and ate the food they were preparing.

