Bear hunting season gets underway Sunday

Vermont bear hunting season is less then a week away.

Courtesy: Vt. Fish and Wildlife/Jacob Zorn

There are no new regulations this year for the season that starts September 1, even with a rising bear population. There have been numerous reports this year about a rise in bear nuisance encounters, but state game wardens say that doesn't have new hunters rushing to get their licenses.

"I wouldn't say there is a correlation of more bear hunters because of nuisance complaints about the bears. We have been hunting bears in Vermont for many, many decades," said Vermont Game Warden Sgt. Chad Barrett.

Bear season is one of Vermont's longest seasons -- it runs into November.