A bear invasion in Underhill.

The town's animal control Facebook page posted several photos of the mess the bear made.

They say a young male bear climbed in through an open window, leaving a big mess behind.

Animal control joked that he was a "real Vermont bear" because he went for the real Vermont maple syrup instead of the garbage filled with salmon scraps.

He actually came back after the owners cleaned up but they were able to scare him off