Bear that journeyed home after relocation has 3 new cubs

A bear whose life was spared by New Hampshire's governor is preparing to emerge from her den with three new cubs.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu on Wednesday joined Fish and Game officials to check on “Mink," who was set to be euthanized along with three offspring in 2017 after repeated problems including the entering of a Hanover home. After Sununu intervened, Mink was moved to far northern New Hampshire in 2018. But by last May, she had returned to her home turf near Dartmouth College.

Sununu said the bear's three male cubs weigh in at just over 6 lbs. each and are all in good health.

