Beautiful boating weather prompts safety reminders

Many people are headed out on the water during this stretch of sunny days. If that includes you, make sure you do it safely.

You may have noticed the winds picking up, making it good for sailing but potentially more challenging if you're in a motorboat.

"We are up here in Malletts Bay enjoying Lake Champlain for the Fourth of July festivities, having a good time. We watched the fireworks last night from boat watching Colchester. Today, the broad lake is a little... it's a little too choppy to sit and relax, so we'll enjoy it on land and have a nice little picnic... a little barbecue," boater Zachary Kirkwood said.

If you get out to enjoy the water in a boat this weekend, do it safely.

-Stay clear of the engine and keep watch around the propeller area when people are in the water.

-Make proper use of life jackets. Assign everyone a life jacket before you launch.

-Know the nautical rules of the road. Stay alert and respect buoys and other navigational aids.

-Be weather wise. Check weather and water conditions before you leave the dock to be sure it's safe.