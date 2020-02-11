Bedbugs found at Northeast Kingdom elementary school

A Northeast Kingdom elementary school is being monitored after bedbugs were found.

Brownington Central School's principal sent out a letter last week saying two bedbugs were spotted in the lobby of the school. The next day, another one was found near the loosely bagged belongings of the same child.

The principal says kids will now be properly bagging their belongings to prevent any spreading. We're told the school has been deep cleaned.

According to the Vermont Health Department, bedbugs don't carry disease. The problem comes when people scratch the bites with their fingernails and open themselves up to infection.